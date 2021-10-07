Opened in September 2021, Bun's2020 is Hong Kong's largest indoor roller skating rink. The spacious venue spans over 20,000sq ft and is fitted with colourful neon lights for an 80s retro touch. For first-time skaters, you can rent out roller skates onsite and get familiar with your wheels in the mini training area, before boogieing on down to the full-size rink to join the pros – and yes, there will be disco tunes. Aside from roller skating, there are also various neon-lit photo spots for the 'gram, as well as a diner area for skaters to fuel up.

Click here to make a reservation and stay up to date with all the latest announcements on their Instagram @buns2020.hk.

5 Basic roller skating techniques for beginners