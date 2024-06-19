With June well underway, there are plenty of LGBTQ+ events and promotions happening around town to celebrate Pride Month. American-style bake shop Butter has also joined the festivities and released a selection of rainbow sweet treats. Sink your teeth into the Pride cake ($600), a fluffy confetti cake layered with strawberry jam and vanilla buttercream frosting, and decorated with multicoloured piping. Or, if you prefer something smaller, Butter also offers Pride cookies ($190 for half a dozen) filled with raspberry jam and vanilla frosting. Each cookie is dusted with icing sugar before topped with a slice of rainbow fondant. Get your hands on the colourful confections on Butter’s website before June ends!