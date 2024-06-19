Subscribe
  • Things to do, Food and drink events

Butter’s pride month treats

Make June even sweeter with these colourful confections

Time Out says

With June well underway, there are plenty of LGBTQ+ events and promotions happening around town to celebrate Pride Month. American-style bake shop Butter has also joined the festivities and released a selection of rainbow sweet treats. Sink your teeth into the Pride cake ($600), a fluffy confetti cake layered with strawberry jam and vanilla buttercream frosting, and decorated with multicoloured piping. Or, if you prefer something smaller, Butter also offers Pride cookies ($190 for half a dozen) filled with raspberry jam and vanilla frosting. Each cookie is dusted with icing sugar before topped with a slice of rainbow fondant. Get your hands on the colourful confections on Butter’s website before June ends!

www.butterbutterbutter.com.hk/shop
