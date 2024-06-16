LGBTQ+ events to attend during Pride Month in Hong Kong

Head to the second floor of Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong to find their glass corridor transformed into a hallway of rainbows – this spot, along with the rainbow wall at their rooftop pool, is perfect for capturing those Pride Month selfies. Local artist Pei Chung’s queer-themed watercolours will also be on display until the end of the month.

Aside from these installations, the hotel is also offering an Urban Pride Getaway staycation from June 21 to 22, which includes a guided walk through Central and Sheung Wan that discusses Hong Kong’s LGBTQ+ history and activism, as well as breakfast buffet for two at The Farmhouse the next morning. This special staycation package starts from $1,870 and requires booking by emailing hkgct.guestservices@hyatt.com.