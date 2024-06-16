Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. Draglicious Pride Brunch at Cruise
    Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Pride Month at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2

LGBTQ+ events to attend during Pride Month in Hong Kong

Go forth, eat, and leave no crumbs

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

In the blink of an eye, we’re already halfway through Pride Month. We hope you’ve been going to queer bars, watching drag shows (in person or on the telly), and belting out lots of Whitney and Lady Gaga. If you haven’t really been up to anything iconic yet, don’t worry, there’s still time for some sauciness. Here are the best LGBTIA+ parties, brunches, shows, and events that are happening in town until the end of June.

RECOMMENDED:

Hong Kong’s best LGBTQ+ venues to visit
Hong Kong has been ranked as the world’s most unaffordable city of 2024
The most Instagrammable photo spots in Hong Kong

No such thing as being extra in June

Draglicious Pride Brunch at Cruise
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

Draglicious Pride Brunch at Cruise

  • LGBTQ+
  • North Point

Rooftop restaurant and bar Cruise is hosting a Pride extravaganza with drag queens, live DJs, games with prizes, and unlimited bubbly alongside a four-course brunch. The menu includes some of the restaurant's most popular dishes such as the lobster Miang Kham, Chang’s pork belly ssam, and beef short rib Gaeng Om Isan-style curry. Attendees will get to enjoy performances by queens like Miss Tina Uglyhaira, Pansze Diva, and Coco Pop throughout brunch, but definitely stick around for the afterparty for a chance to mingle with the queens, as well as a special show from Australian queen Kathy Pacific. The Pride Brunch and afterparty costs $898, while brunch-only tickets start from $680, and afterparty entry starts from $120.

Read more
Buy ticket
Pride to Wed at Eaton HK
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK

Pride to Wed at Eaton HK

  • LGBTQ+
  • Jordan

In an especially meaningful event for Hong Kong couples, Eaton HK is hosting a collective wedding ceremony with local same-sex wedding planning company Next Chapter LGBT. June 25 will see 10 queer couples officially register their marriages using legal registration services from overseas. These couples are all part of Hong Kong’s LGBTQIA+ community, from lesbian and gay to pansexual and transgender individuals. The progressive creative hub Eaton HK will take the opportunity to further jazz things up with a range of refreshments including rainbow cupcakes, jellies, egg rolls, and candies. Rocking up without knowing anyone there might feel like genuinely crashing a wedding, but hey, we’re an accepting bunch! Regardless of whether you’re there to attend, this wedding event is still a proud chapter for the acceptance of diverse sexual orientations and genders within Hong Kong society. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
BÀ party series
Photograph: @ba___oi___ba

BÀ party series

  • Nightlife
  • Alternative nightlife
  • Wan Chai

Named after a term of endearment used within the Vietnamese queer community, Bà is Hong Kong’s newest queer party series that welcomes folks from across all LGBTQIA+ groups. DJ Karlo from Sado Maso Disco will be spinning retro tracks and party anthems while professional dancer Tiff Chan will be holding a Waacking workshop. This is the perfect event to close out Pride Month with, so as the organisers say, “come as you are and give your limpest wrist”. Tickets are $200, check out @ba___oi___ba for more details.

Read more
Pride Brunch at Melody
Photograph: Courtesy Nicholas Wong / Melody House of Food & Music

Pride Brunch at Melody

  • LGBTQ+
  • Sai Ying Pun

While it’s not quite a loud and rowdy party, Melody House of Food & Music gives back by donating $50 per head from this brunch event to Rainbow of Hong Kong, a non-profit that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights in the city. For an all-inclusive $688, diners can enjoy two and a half hours of free-flow wines and prosecco, sharing appetisers, and hearty mains such as Josper-grilled suckling pig. Best of all, music director Johnny Hiller will be spinning plenty of iconic gay anthems, so throw on your most extravagant rainbow fits. 

Read more
Advertising
Pride events and staycation at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

Pride events and staycation at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

  • LGBTQ+
  • North Point

Head to the second floor of Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong to find their glass corridor transformed into a hallway of rainbows – this spot, along with the rainbow wall at their rooftop pool, is perfect for capturing those Pride Month selfies. Local artist Pei Chung’s queer-themed watercolours will also be on display until the end of the month.

Aside from these installations, the hotel is also offering an Urban Pride Getaway staycation from June 21 to 22, which includes a guided walk through Central and Sheung Wan that discusses Hong Kong’s LGBTQ+ history and activism, as well as breakfast buffet for two at The Farmhouse the next morning. This special staycation package starts from $1,870 and requires booking by emailing hkgct.guestservices@hyatt.com

Read more
We on Wednesdays
Photograph: @violette_blanche

We on Wednesdays

  • LGBTQ+
  • Central

Shake the mid-week stress from your shoulders and let loose at The Trilogy’s recurring Wednesday party. Free entry, free canapés, and happy hour all night is a winning combination for a good bash in our books. The party is given a queer spin this month with drag performances – last week it was Miss Powers, who was featured on X Factor Australia, and the Power Men dance crew. This week, it’ll be the fierce Violette Blanche at hourly intervals through the night. 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.