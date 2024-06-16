LGBTQ+ events to attend during Pride Month in Hong Kong

Rooftop restaurant and bar Cruise is hosting a Pride extravaganza with drag queens, live DJs, games with prizes, and unlimited bubbly alongside a four-course brunch. The menu includes some of the restaurant's most popular dishes such as the lobster Miang Kham, Chang’s pork belly ssam, and beef short rib Gaeng Om Isan-style curry. Attendees will get to enjoy performances by queens like Miss Tina Uglyhaira, Pansze Diva, and Coco Pop throughout brunch, but definitely stick around for the afterparty for a chance to mingle with the queens, as well as a special show from Australian queen Kathy Pacific. The Pride Brunch and afterparty costs $898, while brunch-only tickets start from $680, and afterparty entry starts from $120.
In the blink of an eye, we’re already halfway through Pride Month. We hope you’ve been going to queer bars, watching drag shows (in person or on the telly), and belting out lots of Whitney and Lady Gaga. If you haven’t really been up to anything iconic yet, don’t worry, there’s still time for some sauciness. Here are the best LGBTIA+ parties, brunches, shows, and events that are happening in town until the end of June.
RECOMMENDED:
Hong Kong’s best LGBTQ+ venues to visit
Hong Kong has been ranked as the world’s most unaffordable city of 2024
The most Instagrammable photo spots in Hong Kong