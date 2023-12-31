Cardinal Point: Bringing Back The Sparkle

Countdown to 2024 at Cardinal Point and catch the fireworks from the hottest rooftop bar in town! Come dressed in your best black and gold getup, gather your friends, and book a table to enjoy bottles of Maison Mumm Champagnes while nibbling on a platter of canapes. During the evening, DJ Fergus and other special guests will provide live entertainment to keep everyone’s spirits high before the mesmerising fireworks show takes place at midnight.
Address:
- Cardinal Point
- Forty-Five, Gloucester Tower Landmark, 15 Queen's Road Central
- Hong Kong
Contact:
- bookings@cardinalpoint.com.hk
