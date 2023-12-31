Hong Kong
Cardinal Point: Bringing Back The Sparkle

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Cardinal Point, Central
Cardinal Point
Photograph: Courtesy Cardinal Point
Time Out says

Countdown to 2024 at Cardinal Point and catch the fireworks from the hottest rooftop bar in town! Come dressed in your best black and gold getup, gather your friends, and book a table to enjoy bottles of Maison Mumm Champagnes while nibbling on a platter of canapes. During the evening, DJ Fergus and other special guests will provide live entertainment to keep everyone’s spirits high before the mesmerising fireworks show takes place at midnight.

Details

Dates and times

