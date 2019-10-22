Hong Kong
Central Harbourfront Event Space

  • Central
Details

Address:
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.cvm.com.hk/en/home

BAM Festival 2022

The BAM Festival is back! Held from November 25 to 27, the three-day event organised by Mercedes-Benz is an ensemble of automotive, greenovation, gastronomy, and entertainment; delivering a unique experience for all by the breezy Central Harbourfront.  Reimagined for a new generation of drivers, the luxury carmaker is previewing up to 30 new models – including two of their latest models, Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC and GLC 300 4MATIC, and the Hong Kong debut of the legendary Mercedes-AMG ONE – all of which are available for purchase and ready to be customised on-site. Calling out lifestyle and entertainment, the festival also features Esports and sim racing, in addition to the Magical Garage walk-in art installation; She’s Mercedes workshops; free outdoor fitness classes; a FIFA Community Tournament for football fanatics; an Innovation Hub where more than 30 experts will showcase the latest progressive concepts; and music performances by the likes of Joyce Cheng, On Chan, Zpecial, and The Hertz.  Guests can also refuel and take their pick from a selection of food and drink vendors. From cold pints at the beer garden to local and western flavours, plant-based offerings, coffee and desserts, there’s something for everyone. BAM Festival 2022 is open to all with free entry. For more info, please click here.

Unik Music Festival 2022

  • Music festivals

Missed seeing concerts of your favourite international artists? Catch Unik Music Festival, a two-day festival happening on December 10 and 11 at Central Harbourfront Event Space. Watch Asian music acts over the course of two days, which includes Japanese pop star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu as she performs adorably cute songs and performances from K-pop stars such as singer-songwriter Jay B, Hyolyn, and CL. Taiwanese band 831 will provide uplifting anthems to rock out to, whereas Singaporean singer Qiu Fengze makes his debut in Hong Kong with his Mandopop songs. Aside from international artists, be sure to catch performances from local artists, including Tyson Yoshi, Jason Chan, Lolly Pop, Lag Chun, as well as Jer and Jeremy from mega-popular boy band Mirror. Purchase your tickets on Klook and find more information about the concert here.

Clockenflap 2023

  • Music festivals

Yes, you read that right. After a three-year hiatus, Clockenflap is finally returning to Central Harbourfront in March 2023. Taking place from March 3 to 5, the international outdoor music and arts festival will return with a world-class festival experience that music lovers in the city will relish in. Expect a stellar lineup full of local and international music acts across multiple stages at Central Harbourfront over the weekend.Unrefunded tickets purchased for Clockenflap 2021 will remain valid for the new dates in 2023. Arrangements for using these tickets will be shared with existing ticket holders closer to the festival. Stay tuned to Clockenflap's website for the first announcement of artist lineup and early bird ticket details.

