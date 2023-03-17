Ceramics Artroom is a small studio in Ma On Shan that offers pottery classes for all ages. Here, customers can choose to enrol in courses to get familiar with clay and produce a few creations like cups and dishes; or apply for one-hour long workshops where you can can let your creativity flow to create clay items using your hands or pottery wheels.
Ceramics Artroom
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop A25, G/F, Ma On Shan Centre, 1 On Chun Street, Ma On Shan
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9162 5983
- Opening hours:
- Tues-Thur, Sat-Sun 11am-6pm
