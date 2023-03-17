Hong Kong
Timeout

Ceramics Artroom

  • Things to do
  • Ma On Shan
  1. ceramics artsroom
    Photograph: Facebook/Ceramics.Artroom
  2. Ceramics Artroom
    Photograph: Facebook/Ceramics.Artroom
Ceramics Artroom is a small studio in Ma On Shan that offers pottery classes for all ages. Here, customers can choose to enrol in courses to get familiar with clay and produce a few creations like cups and dishes; or apply for one-hour long workshops where you can can let your creativity flow to create clay items using your hands or pottery wheels. 

Details

Address:
Shop A25, G/F, Ma On Shan Centre, 1 On Chun Street, Ma On Shan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9162 5983
Opening hours:
Tues-Thur, Sat-Sun 11am-6pm
