Chanel Christmas decoration at The Peninsula Hong Kong

Things to do The Peninsula Hong Kong , Tsim Sha Tsui Until Friday December 31 2021
In celebration of the reopening of Chanel's newly refurbished flagship boutique at The Peninsula Hong Kong, the hotel's facade has been covered in a galaxy of stars and glittering lights for Christmas this year. With Chanel's iconic N°5 perfume as the centrepiece, the festive lights are a magnificent sight to behold as it sets aglow at night.

Details
Event website: https://www.peninsula.com/en/hong-kong/5-star-luxury-hotel-kowloon
Venue name: The Peninsula Hong Kong
Address: Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

