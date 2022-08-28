Catering company Relish presents their latest pop-up event Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong at Chef Republic, where diners can experience Hong Kong’s history with all of their senses. The eight-course fine dining menu transports diners through Hong Kong, with each dish representing significant eras that are influential to forming what the city is today. Additionally, wine pairings are provided with each dish to enhance their flavours, and guests can wine and dine along with the venue’s decorations, music, and cosy atmosphere. Seating only 20 each night, Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong will only be available for three weekends from September, get your tickets here.