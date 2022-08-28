Hong Kong
Chef Republic

  1. chef republic kitchen space
    Photograph: Chef Republic/Facebook
  2. chef republic kitchen space
    Photograph: Chef Republic/Facebook
Time Out says

Located on the 22nd floor of Park Aura, Chef Republic is a designer kitchen space that flaunts a stunning 270 degree Victoria harbour view along with state-of-the-art culinary appliances. Along with their lighting and audio equipment as well as furniture, Chef Republic is designed to hold private and corporate events, dining functions, and gourmet cooking classes.

Details

Address:
54 Electric Road, Tin Hau, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.hdevelopmentholdings.com?p=cat&a=profo&id=33
51667099

What’s on

Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong

  • Chinese

Catering company Relish presents their latest pop-up event Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong at Chef Republic, where diners can experience Hong Kong’s history with all of their senses. The eight-course fine dining menu transports diners through Hong Kong, with each dish representing significant eras that are influential to forming what the city is today. Additionally, wine pairings are provided with each dish to enhance their flavours, and guests can wine and dine along with the venue’s decorations, music, and cosy atmosphere. Seating only 20 each night, Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong will only be available for three weekends from September, get your tickets here. 

