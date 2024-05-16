Time Out says

The Cheung Chau Bun Festival originally started as a celebration of the end of a plague in Cheng Chau. Nowadays, it has transformed into one of Hong Kong's most famous festivals and an important celebration of the city's cultural heritage. This year, the event kicks off with a lively Climbing Carnival on May 5, where the public is invited to enjoy fun activities, including stall games, handicraft workshops, a variety show, climbing demonstrations and fun day, and more. Then, on May 15 and 16, the iconic Bun Scrambling Competition will take place, where participants must climb giant bamboo towers covered with buns while trying to grab as many buns as possible. Don't miss this unique cultural experience that has been celebrated for over a century!