Presented by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Chill 11 Cultural Bazaar, is an inaugural event at AsiaWorld-Expo from December 23 to 26 that promises to bring a touch of creativity and festive cheer to your Christmas celebrations.

A delightful combination of art, entertainment, and shopping, the event showcases a handicrafts market, unique art exhibitions, and immersive art experiences. Attendees can also catch a series of handicraft workshops, including denim accessories upcycling, Christmas face painting, minibus signage making, and Christmas bonsai arrangement guided by a professional horticultural therapist. Additionally, guests can browse a curated selection of local lifestyle brands, offering discounts of up to 50 percent.

Get your camera ready for the spectacular eight-metre-tall kaleidoscope Christmas tree adorned with dazzling crystals and designed by local artists. Don’t forget to try your Christmas luck at the lucky draw and catch live performances by artists After Class (Gigi Yim, Chantel Yiu, Yumi Chung, and Windy Zhan), Albert Chau, and Ramon Lo.

Adult tickets are priced at $30 each, with a buy-one-get-one-free offer available. Stay tuned to their official website for more info.