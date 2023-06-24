Hong Kong
Timeout

Chill all Night at Ocean Park

  • Things to do
  • Ocean Park Hong Kong, Wong Chuk Hang
ocean park chill all night
Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Park Hong Kong
Time Out says

Throughout June, Ocean Park is inviting everyone to experience an unforgettable night of fun at the Chill All Night events. Every Saturday, the theme park is allowing guests to enter for free from 6.30pm to 9pm, where they can catch light shows and live performances under the stars. Find more information about the event on Ocean Park’s website.

Details

Dates and times

