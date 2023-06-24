Throughout June, Ocean Park is inviting everyone to experience an unforgettable night of fun at the Chill All Night events. Every Saturday, the theme park is allowing guests to enter for free from 6.30pm to 9pm, where they can catch light shows and live performances under the stars. Find more information about the event on Ocean Park’s website.
Chill all Night at Ocean Park
- Address:
- Ocean Park Hong Kong
- Wong Chuk Hang
- Hong Kong
