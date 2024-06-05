Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chung Ying Street Garden

  • Things to do
  • New Territories
  1. Chung Ying Street Garden
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Sha Tau Kok
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Located in front of the Chung Ying Street police post, the Chung Ying Street Garden is a green space where visitors and kaifongs can rest and watch the day go by. There is also a viewing deck in the garden where visitors can see the restricted part of Chung Ying Street. Sitting adjacent to the garden is a retro railway station replica complete with an actual-size locomotive model and a station wall.

Details

Address:
30 Chung Ying Street, Sha Tau Kok
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.