Located in front of the Chung Ying Street police post, the Chung Ying Street Garden is a green space where visitors and kaifongs can rest and watch the day go by. There is also a viewing deck in the garden where visitors can see the restricted part of Chung Ying Street. Sitting adjacent to the garden is a retro railway station replica complete with an actual-size locomotive model and a station wall.
Chung Ying Street Garden
- 30 Chung Ying Street, Sha Tau Kok
- Hong Kong
