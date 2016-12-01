Hong Kong
Cityplaza Ice Palace

  • Things to do
  • Taikoo Shing
  1. Cityplaza Ice Palace
    Photograph: Courtesy Cityplaza Ice Palace
  2. Cityplaza Ice Palace
    Photograph: Courtesy Cityplaza Ice Palace
This rink has the smoothest, slickest ice around – plus it’s the only one actually on Hong Kong island. Regular skaters will be rewarded with a points card which you can then use to collect various skating paraphernalia. However, it’s not the best rink to practice your backward arabesque spiral, as this and other advanced moves are banned here for the safety of fellow skaters.

Written by
Ysabelle Cheung

Details

Address:
1/F, Cityplaza, 18 Taikoo Shing Rd, Taikoo Shing
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2844 8688
Price:
$55-70 per session
Opening hours:
9:30am-10pm
