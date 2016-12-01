This rink has the smoothest, slickest ice around – plus it’s the only one actually on Hong Kong island. Regular skaters will be rewarded with a points card which you can then use to collect various skating paraphernalia. However, it’s not the best rink to practice your backward arabesque spiral, as this and other advanced moves are banned here for the safety of fellow skaters.
Cityplaza Ice Palace
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 1/F, Cityplaza, 18 Taikoo Shing Rd, Taikoo Shing
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2844 8688
- Price:
- $55-70 per session
- Opening hours:
- 9:30am-10pm
