Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Coach McNugget Art World

  • Things to do
  • Arts Pavilion, West Kowloon
  • Recommended
  1. McDonald's Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy McDonald's Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. McDonald's Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy McDonald's Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Hold onto your buns as McDonald's make nugget history in Hong Kong with a series of online and offline activities to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its beloved McNuggets.

The McNuggets characters, aka Team McNuggets, will be taking over the Arts Pavilion in West Kowloon Cultural District for a Coach McNugget Art World exhibition. Running from July 29 to August 20, the exhibition features 20 new works from five contemporary artists – including Korean-American artist Vandythepink who designed Team McNuggets; famous British artist Jon Burgerman known for his childlike art style, American street artist UFO907, Korean lighting sculpture artist Gyuhan Lee, and Dutch digital artist FrankNitty3000. 

Aside from the artwork, visitors can also take photos with a giant McNuggets box, design new shapes for McNuggets, get tatted up with temporary McNugget tattoos, and check out limited-edition merch, such as figurines, T-shirts, caps, and tote bags, all designed by Vandythepink. Proceeds from the sale of these items will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Hong Kong. 

In addition, McDonald's has teamed up with The Sandbox to create a virtual world called McNuggets Land on the Metaverse platform, where you can complete various tasks and play McNugget-themed mini-games for a chance to win the ultimate prize – free McNuggets for 365 days! The game is free to play at tsbga.me/McNuggetsLandPR.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
campaign.mcdonalds.com.hk/en/promotions/40anniversary-mcnuggets/art-world.html
Address:
Arts Pavilion
West Kowloon Cultural District
West Kowloon
Hong Kong
Price:
$20

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.