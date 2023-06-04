Time Out says

With the sheer amount of cafes in the city, it’s no surprise that Hongkongers love coffee. From May 15 to June 4, K11 Musea will hold Coffee Journey, an exciting event that allows coffee lovers to participate in a series of exciting workshops, learn from industry professionals, purchase coffee-related products, meet like-minded people, and more.



From May 20 to June 4, K11 Art & Cultural Centre will transform into a weekend pop-up coffee market space every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday. Over 50 international and local brands will hold pop-up stalls offering a wide variety of items such as coffee-related lifestyle products, brewing equipment, and more for customers to purchase.



Aside from the weekend market, Coffee Journey will present Coffee Corner, where a series of workshops led by award-winning baristas and professionals in the industry will take place. During the sessions, participants will learn about latte art, coffee roasting, and master their coffee brewing skills. Workshops will be held every weekend and public holiday from May 15 to June 4. Find details of all Coffee Corner workshops on K11 Musea’s website.



A drink competition where baristas and bartenders will have to create a non-alcoholic coffee beverage using Oatly Oat Drink Tea master will also commence during the event. The winner will be given the opportunity to hold a guest shift at Artisan Lounge, win K11 Musea gift cards, and more.



Throughout the duration of the coffee event, Coffee Journey will allow K11 Musea’s customers to earn a stamp on a Coffee Discovery Programme stamp card for any spending at participating cafes inside the mall. Collect six stamps to redeem small prizes. If you accumulate 12 stamps, you can redeem prizes, such as coffee servers and drip coffee bags from Gokan Lounge, a pour-over kettle from WMP, glass tumbler and cooler bag from Oatly.



See the complete list of participating cafes and learn more about the Coffee Discovery Programme on K11 Musea’s website.