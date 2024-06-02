Beloved bakery Cookie DPT has teamed up with French patisserie Le Dessert to create a giant croissant set. Available from May 24 to June 2, the exclusive set comes with a huge flaky croissant that measures over 30 cm, and your choice between a larger-than-life latte or hot chocolate. Each set costs $388 and customers can pre-order online prior to visiting Cookie DPT in Central. Only a limited number of sets will be sold per day – so get them before they’re sold out!
Cookie DPT x Le Dessert's giant croissant
Time Out says
This pastry set takes ‘go big or go home’ to the next level
Details
- Address:
- Cookie DPT
- LG/F, Foco Building, 46-48 Cochrane Street L/G, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
Dates and times
