Beloved bakery Cookie DPT has teamed up with French patisserie Le Dessert to create a giant croissant set. Available from May 24 to June 2, the exclusive set comes with a huge flaky croissant that measures over 30 cm, and your choice between a larger-than-life latte or hot chocolate. Each set costs $388 and customers can pre-order online prior to visiting Cookie DPT in Central. Only a limited number of sets will be sold per day – so get them before they’re sold out!