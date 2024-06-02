Hong Kong
Timeout

Cookie DPT x Le Dessert's giant croissant

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Cookie DPT, Central
cookie dpt le dessert giant croissant
Photograph: Cherry Chan
Time Out says

This pastry set takes ‘go big or go home’ to the next level

Beloved bakery Cookie DPT has teamed up with French patisserie Le Dessert to create a giant croissant set. Available from May 24 to June 2, the exclusive set comes with a huge flaky croissant that measures over 30 cm, and your choice between a larger-than-life latte or hot chocolate. Each set costs $388 and customers can pre-order online prior to visiting Cookie DPT in Central. Only a limited number of sets will be sold per day – so get them before they’re sold out!

Details

Address:
Cookie DPT
LG/F, Foco Building, 46-48 Cochrane Street L/G, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

