CulinArt 1862 X Heimat's Oktoberfest celebrations

Time Out says

German head chefs Stanley Wong of CulinArt 1862 and Peter Find of Heimat have teamed up to create a six-course collaborative menu ($1,080/person) only available on October 13 and 14. Guests will get to savour various authentic dishes and German beers throughout their meal to revel in the festivities of Oktoberfest. Begin with appetisers like currywurst and matjes herring fillet; followed by dishes like smoked salmon kartoffel puffers; spaetzle with raclette and bacon jam, as well as mushrooms and bread pudding. Diners can also feast upon entrees such as wild boar ragout with venison loin, and an irresistible roasting suckling pig, before wrapping up with kaiserschmarrn – pancakes with pear compote and vanilla ice cream. The collaborative menu will be served at CulinArt 1862 on the first evening, and Heimat on the following evening.