Hong Kong
Timeout

DB Plaza

  • Things to do
  • Discovery Bay
  1. DB Plaza
    Photograph: Courtesy Lawrence Yu/HKRI
  2. DB Plaza
    Photograph: Courtesy HKRI/Mike Chai
DB Plaza in Discovery Bay offers a diverse range of shops and the famous outdoor dining destination, D'Deck. Positioned alongside Discovery Bay Pier, D'Deck provides an exceptional blend of stunning views and delectable cuisine. It boasts various themed restaurants that cater to different tastes while offering a breathtaking panoramic sea view spanning 180 degrees.

Details

Address:
1 Discovery Bay Rd, Discovery Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

What’s on

Glowing Bunnies Under the Moon @ Discovery Bay

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at Discovery Bay, where a range of exciting festivities and delicious treats await. Step onto the lawn outside DB Plaza and get snap happy with 80 glowing bunnies. Be sure to also enter the photo competition with your best shot and head to @VisitDiscoveryBay on Facebook or Instagram for instructions on how to participate. Prizes include a $50 Discovery Bay cash voucher and two one-way ferry tickets. Visitors can also indulge in delicious meals and special mooncake promotions at various restaurants and shops at DB Plaza, D’Deck, and DB North Plaza. Upon spending at designated food and beverage merchants, you can also enjoy a complimentary ride back to town.  

