Time Out says

Take a trip up to Tai Po and bask in the Mid-Autumn festivities at the Lake House in Tai Po Kau. From September 21 to October 2, a whopping 10-metre-tall giant inflatable moon, along with numerous white rabbit installations, will set Lake House's verdant lawn aglow.

Visitors can also experience other festivities with a meal at Lake House's restaurants Billow and Le Vow; admire the moon on a paddle boat tour; or make a wish with water and sky lanterns. Visit Lake House's official website for more info on event details, ticket prices and packages, as well as other special promos.