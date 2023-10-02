Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Dear Luna 2023 at the Lake House

  • Things to do
  • Lake House, Tai Po
  • Recommended
  1. Lake House, mid-autumn festival 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Lake House
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Lake House, mid-autumn festival 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Lake House, mid-autumn festival 2023
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Lake House, mid-autumn festival 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Lake House
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Lake House, mid-autumn festival 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Lake House
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Lake House, mid-autumn festival 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Lake House
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Take a trip up to Tai Po and bask in the Mid-Autumn festivities at the Lake House in Tai Po Kau. From September 21 to October 2, a whopping 10-metre-tall giant inflatable moon, along with numerous white rabbit installations, will set Lake House's verdant lawn aglow. 

Visitors can also experience other festivities with a meal at Lake House's restaurants Billow and Le Vow; admire the moon on a paddle boat tour; or make a wish with water and sky lanterns. Visit Lake House's official website for more info on event details, ticket prices and packages, as well as other special promos.  

Details

Event website:
www.lake-house.co/dear-luna-2023
Address:
Lake House
2 Hung Lam Drive Hong Kong Tai Po Kau, Tai Po
Hong Kong
Price:
$50-$150

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.