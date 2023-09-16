Time Out says

This year, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong is celebrating its 60th anniversary by hosting a series of year-long programmes and exclusive pop-up events. As part of the celebrations, the hotel is set to welcome London’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Dinner by Heston Blumenthal for a four-day residency at MOHK from September 13 to 16. Founded by world-renowned celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is the result of a collaboration formed in 2011 between Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Blumenthal’s dining group, The Fat Duck Group.



Chef director Deiniol Pritchard will lead the team behind Dinner by Heston Blumenthal as they plate up dishes that are inspired by Britain’s culinary past, dating as far back as the 14th century. Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course ($888 per person) or five-course lunch menu ($1,688 per person) from September 14, while a seven-course dinner menu ($2,688 per person) will be available from September 13. Additionally, guests can elevate their experience by opting for a pairing of three ($968) or five glasses ($1,488) of wine.



The specially curated menu will delight guests with creations such as Beef Royale (1821), a lavish dish made with beef fillet and calf’s tongue that was once served to King George IV during his coronation; as well as the renowned Meat Fruit (c.1500) – a chicken liver parfait whimsically disguised as a mandarin orange. Reserve your spots for the exclusive dining occasions by calling 2825 4000, or contact the hotel via e-mail.