Overlooking Victoria Harbour, Mandarin Oriental is an icon of Hong Kong in its own right. The hotel offers 494 elegant guestrooms and suites which exude oriental heritage blended with contemporary elements such as interactive entertainment systems and smart lighting controls. Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong is located in the heart of Central, a major business and shopping district in the city. It is approximately a 40-minute drive to the airport.

The hotel also offers eight exquisite dining options including Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Man Wah and Mandarin Grill + Bar, Japanese izakaya The Aubrey, The Krug Room, Captain’s Bar, Clipper Lounge and Café Causette. They also have The Mandarin Cake Shop which is definitely worth a visit.

Facilities include the Mandarin Spa which covers three floors of relaxation and tranquillity, an indoor swimming pool, and a 24-hour fitness centre. For beauty and grooming, The Mandarin Salon and Mandarin Barber offer services for all.

The Mandarin Club is a luxurious addition on the 23rd floor of the hotel and covers 6,200sq ft of space decorated with contemporary accents and features including a boardroom, dining area and lounge area where they offer bites as well as exclusive privileges and bespoke services.