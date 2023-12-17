Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Discovery Bay Christmas Market

  • Things to do, Markets and fairs
  • DB Plaza, Discovery Bay
  • Recommended
Discovery Bay Sunday Market
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
Advertising

Time Out says

Support local businesses and shop for hidden gems at the Christmas edition of Discovery Bay Sunday Markets! Organised by Handmade Hong Kong, the market welcomes all shoppers to browse through a wide selection of handmade products and unique, locally-made goods. There are also plenty of eatery options at DB Plaza, along with a gorgeous seaside view to make it a great day out. 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.visitdiscoverybay.com/en/home/
Address:
DB Plaza
1 Discovery Bay Rd, Discovery Bay
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
11am-6pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.