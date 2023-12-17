Support local businesses and shop for hidden gems at the Christmas edition of Discovery Bay Sunday Markets! Organised by Handmade Hong Kong, the market welcomes all shoppers to browse through a wide selection of handmade products and unique, locally-made goods. There are also plenty of eatery options at DB Plaza, along with a gorgeous seaside view to make it a great day out.
Discovery Bay Christmas Market
Details
- Event website:
- www.visitdiscoverybay.com/en/home/
- Address:
- DB Plaza
- 1 Discovery Bay Rd, Discovery Bay
- Hong Kong
- Opening hours:
- 11am-6pm
Dates and times
