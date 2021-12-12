Discovery Bay Sunday Market
Support local businesses and shop for hidden gems at the Christmas edition of Discovery Bay Sunday Markets! Organised by Handmade Hong Kong, the market welcomes all shoppers to browse through a wide selection of handmade products and unique, locally-made goods. There's also plenty of eatery options along with a gorgeous seaside view to make it a great day out.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.visitdiscoverybay.com/en/home/
|Venue name:
|Discovery Bay Plaza
|Address:
Discovery Bay
Hong Kong