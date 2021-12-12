Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Discovery Bay Sunday Market

Discovery Bay Sunday Market

Things to do, Markets and fairs Discovery Bay Plaza , Discovery Bay Until Sunday January 2 2022
Support local businesses and shop for hidden gems at the Christmas edition of Discovery Bay Sunday Markets! Organised by Handmade Hong Kong, the market welcomes all shoppers to browse through a wide selection of handmade products and unique, locally-made goods. There's also plenty of eatery options along with a gorgeous seaside view to make it a great day out. 

Event website: https://www.visitdiscoverybay.com/en/home/
Venue name: Discovery Bay Plaza
Address:
Discovery Bay
Hong Kong

