Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Disneyland Halloween 2023: Let’s Get Wicked in Fashion

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Disneyland, Lantau Island
  • Recommended
Hong Kong Disneyland, Halloween 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland
Advertising

Time Out says

Prepare yourself for a magical night of tricks and treats as the wicked yet lovable Disney villains stir up trouble around the park this Halloween. 

See your favourite villains take centre stage in the Let’s Get Wicked musical, or make your way to the House of De Vil-lains where Cruella De Vil awaits. If you're in the mood for more mayhem, be sure to join Mickey’s Halloween Time Street Party, where upbeat music will fill the air as beloved Disney characters appear atop a giant jack-o’-lantern, together with parade performers, Vampirina, and Princess Sofia. To top off your spooky experience, there'll also be tons of Halloween activities, themed merch, as well as frightfully delicious food and drink offerings. Ready for a wicked time?

Details

Event website:
www.hongkongdisneyland.com/hkdl/disney-halloween-time/
Address:
Hong Kong Disneyland
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Transport:
Disneyland Resort MTR station

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.