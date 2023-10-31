Time Out says

Prepare yourself for a magical night of tricks and treats as the wicked yet lovable Disney villains stir up trouble around the park this Halloween.

See your favourite villains take centre stage in the Let’s Get Wicked musical, or make your way to the House of De Vil-lains where Cruella De Vil awaits. If you're in the mood for more mayhem, be sure to join Mickey’s Halloween Time Street Party, where upbeat music will fill the air as beloved Disney characters appear atop a giant jack-o’-lantern, together with parade performers, Vampirina, and Princess Sofia. To top off your spooky experience, there'll also be tons of Halloween activities, themed merch, as well as frightfully delicious food and drink offerings. Ready for a wicked time?