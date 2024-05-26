Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Doulos Hope at Harbour City

  • Things to do
  • Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Doulos Hope
    Photograph: Courtesy Doulos Hope
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Doulos Hope
    Photograph: Courtesy Doulos Hope
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

The Doulos Hope has finally arrived in Hong Kong! Offering a literary adventure for the public, the giant floating book fair boasts over 2,000 book titles of various genres ranging from novels and science to arts, cooking, religion, and more. There will also be a selection of souvenirs and merchandise available, including bags, mugs, t-shirts, keychains, and pens. When you're done book shopping, head over to the Hope Café for drinks and small bites!

The Doulos Hope will be in town from now to May 26, opening from 12.30pm to 8.15pm daily (except Mondays). Bookworms eager to hop aboard the ship will need to make a reservation in advance, and an admission fee of $20 (cash only) will be collected at the door.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/douloshopehongkong/
Address:
Harbour City
3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.