Doulos Hope at Harbour City

The Doulos Hope has finally arrived in Hong Kong! Offering a literary adventure for the public, the giant floating book fair boasts over 2,000 book titles of various genres ranging from novels and science to arts, cooking, religion, and more. There will also be a selection of souvenirs and merchandise available, including bags, mugs, t-shirts, keychains, and pens. When you're done book shopping, head over to the Hope Café for drinks and small bites!

The Doulos Hope will be in town from now to May 26, opening from 12.30pm to 8.15pm daily (except Mondays). Bookworms eager to hop aboard the ship will need to make a reservation in advance, and an admission fee of $20 (cash only) will be collected at the door.