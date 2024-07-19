Time Out says

Since opening in early 2024, Draft Land’s Causeway Bay branch has flourished and become a popular hotspot for drinkers on the hunt for high-quality and affordable cocktails on tap. From May 16 to July 19, the Causeway Bay-based bar will partner with popular Scottish whisky brand, Monkey Shoulder, to promote their latest Scotch whisky release, Smokey Monkey. To kick off the highly anticipated collaboration, the bar will hold a party on May 16 from 6pm to 9pm. On the day, guests can drop into Draft Land to catch live DJ performances and enjoy the lively atmosphere that Causeway Bay’s Tang Lung Street has to offer.

During the collaboration period, Draft Land will be offering two exclusive cocktails made with Monkey Shoulder’s blended whiskies. Customers can enjoy Monkey Shoulder’s latest whisky release in Let It Burn ($110), a refreshing cocktail made with ingredients like hojicha, as well as summer fruits like pineapple and raspberries for a touch of acidity. Draft Land also uses Monkey Shoulder’s original blended malt whisky to create Salute ($120), made with ingredients like Earl Grey tea, ripe mango, and lemon, resulting in a tropical and bright cocktail.