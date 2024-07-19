Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Draft Land and Monkey Shoulder collaboration

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Draft Land (Causeway Bay), Causeway Bay
  1. Draft Land cwb
    Photograph: Courtesy Draft Land
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Draft Land cwb
    Photograph: Courtesy Draft Land
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Sip on time-limited whisky cocktails to celebrate the exciting collaboration

Since opening in early 2024, Draft Land’s Causeway Bay branch has flourished and become a popular hotspot for drinkers on the hunt for high-quality and affordable cocktails on tap. From May 16 to July 19, the Causeway Bay-based bar will partner with popular Scottish whisky brand, Monkey Shoulder, to promote their latest Scotch whisky release, Smokey Monkey. To kick off the highly anticipated collaboration, the bar will hold a party on May 16 from 6pm to 9pm. On the day, guests can drop into Draft Land to catch live DJ performances and enjoy the lively atmosphere that Causeway Bay’s Tang Lung Street has to offer.

During the collaboration period, Draft Land will be offering two exclusive cocktails made with Monkey Shoulder’s blended whiskies. Customers can enjoy Monkey Shoulder’s latest whisky release in Let It Burn ($110), a refreshing cocktail made with ingredients like hojicha, as well as summer fruits like pineapple and raspberries for a touch of acidity. Draft Land also uses Monkey Shoulder’s original blended malt whisky to create Salute ($120), made with ingredients like Earl Grey tea, ripe mango, and lemon, resulting in a tropical and bright cocktail. 

Details

Address:
Draft Land (Causeway Bay)
Shop D, G/F, Soundwill Plaza II - Midtown, 1-29 Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.