Earth Hour 2022

Time Out says

Originally started in 2007 in Sydney by the World Wildlife Fund, Earth Hour is now a global movement in which millions participate to demonstrate the need for greater action on climate change and to do their part in protecting the future of our planet.

Every year, major landmarks and buildings in Hong Kong – including many along our iconic harbour skyline – switch off their lights and go dark for an hour in support of Earth Hour. Taking part in the movement this year is the West Kowloon Cultural District, as all non-essential and decoration lights will be turned off for an hour on March 26 at 8.30pm.



So, remember to set your alarm and put your lights out for an hour at 8.30pm this Saturday night!