For contemporary Australian fare paired with panoramic views of Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour, head over to Pierside Bar & Restaurant and indulge in the season's festive menu paired with a variety of wines and cocktails. Taking up most of the promenade level of China Hong Kong City is the modern fine dining restaurant Flame at Towngas Avenue, which serves a variety of European dishes. Book a seat at the restaurant's al fresco area, take in the view while enjoying their holiday offerings, which include sumptuous roasted US-turkey breast, honey glazed bone ham, and truffle mushroom veloute, and wash it all down with festive servings of hot mulled wine (+$20).

Be sure to reserve early to secure your seats.