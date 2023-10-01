Time Out says

With the Mid-Autumn Festival coming around soon, there’s no better time to go on a nostalgic walk with your family and see some culturally significant landmarks while keeping with the key concept of reunion with loved ones. Central Market, a historically important site itself, has collaborated with Walk in Hong Kong to create a new map of the Central and Western districts, named ‘Unveiling the Heart of Hong Kong’.

This map will feature four routes, each encompassing a different lens through which you can view the neighbourhood. The themes are historic and architectural landmarks; local shops and dining options; movies and art; and play and hidden gems. Some places of interest along these routes include Man Mo Temple and PMQ, as well as other smaller gems you may have missed when visiting the area yourself.

Guided tours will all start in Central Market, where attendees will also get to learn more about the history and significance of the building itself. This batch of themed tours will take place during the afternoon of September 23 and 30, and October 1. Register your interest in these walking tours via the Central Market app.