Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Explore Central’s heritage with Central Market’s guided tours

  • Things to do, Walks and tours
  • Central Market, Central
  1. Man Mo Temple in Sheung Wan, a stop on Central Market's walking tours
    Photograph: Courtesy Central Market / FacebookMan Mo Temple in Sheung Wan, a stop on Central Market's walking tours
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Central Market’s new map with Walk in Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Central Market / FacebookCentral Market’s new map with Walk in Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Let the experts bring you around the Central and Western districts

With the Mid-Autumn Festival coming around soon, there’s no better time to go on a nostalgic walk with your family and see some culturally significant landmarks while keeping with the key concept of reunion with loved ones. Central Market, a historically important site itself, has collaborated with Walk in Hong Kong to create a new map of the Central and Western districts, named ‘Unveiling the Heart of Hong Kong’.

This map will feature four routes, each encompassing a different lens through which you can view the neighbourhood. The themes are historic and architectural landmarks; local shops and dining options; movies and art; and play and hidden gems. Some places of interest along these routes include Man Mo Temple and PMQ, as well as other smaller gems you may have missed when visiting the area yourself.

Guided tours will all start in Central Market, where attendees will also get to learn more about the history and significance of the building itself. This batch of themed tours will take place during the afternoon of September 23 and 30, and October 1. Register your interest in these walking tours via the Central Market app.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.centralmarket.hk/en
Address:
Central Market
80 Des Voeux Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@centralmarket.hk

Dates and times

14:30Explore Central’s heritage with Central Market’s guided toursCentral Market
14:30Explore Central’s heritage with Central Market’s guided toursCentral Market
14:30Explore Central’s heritage with Central Market’s guided toursCentral Market
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.