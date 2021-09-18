Hong Kong
Wong Tai Sin Temple
Photograph: Courtesy Sik Sik Yuen

5 Things you need to know about the Mid-Autumn Festival

Food, traditions, gifts, and a quick history lesson

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the lantern or moon festival, takes place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese calendar. This year, that day falls on September 21. To celebrate the holiday, families and friends gather to revel in festivities like feasting on mooncakes, playing with lanterns, and moon gazing.

But, while we’re no strangers to this yearly affair, what is Mid-Autumn really about? How did it all begin? And why do we even celebrate it? To answer your questions about this holiday, we’re here to let you in on everything from the festival's time-honoured traditions to its history and legend. So, whether you’re looking to get acquainted with the holiday, or simply hoping to refresh your folklore, here's everything you need to know about one of Hong Kong's most celebrated holidays!

RECOMMENDED: Simply want to wine and dine during the festival? Check out the city's best restaurants or these beautiful rooftop bars

What is Mid-Autumn Festival?
Photograph: Courtesy Lee Tung Avenue

What is Mid-Autumn Festival?

Deeply ingrained in traditional Chinese culture, Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates the time of the year when the moon’s orbit brings it closest to the earth, projecting a stunning supermoon view for us all to enjoy. Traditionally during this time, family and friends would come together to celebrate and give thanks to the moon for their successful crop harvest. This stems from the belief that the moon’s cycle is closely associated with agricultural production.

Although the true origin of Mid-Autumn Festival is not known for certain, history records show that moon-worshipping practices began over 3,000 years ago in the Shang Dynasty (c. 1600-1046 BC). But the festival only became an official celebration in China during the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) when ancient emperors of China would host a feast to make offerings to deities and the moon in celebration of the year’s harvest. After the Tang Dynasty, Mid-Autumn Festival also became a time of the year for the emperor to reward his officials for their hard work and contributions. Over time, it evolved into a festival of many traditions: to give thanks to the moon, pray for better luck, fortune and fertility, and reunite with the family to celebrate and admire the moon in its full glory.

Legends of the moon
Photograph: Courtesy cc/flickr/俊隆 陳

Legends of the moon

There are many versions of the myth and story behind Mid-Autumn Festival, but the most well-known revolves around an archer hero named Hou Yi, and his wife Chang’e. As the legend goes, Hou Yi was rewarded with an elixir of immortality after shooting down nine out of the ten suns that ravaged the land with drought and disaster. However, when Hou Yi’s apprentice, Feng Meng, attempted to steal the elixir, Chang’e tried to save the elixir by drinking it, which made her immortal as she floated to the moon, never to be seen by her beloved husband again. After learning what had happened to Chang’e, Hou Yi would prepare a feast on this day every year when the moon is believed to be the fullest, in hopes of catching a glimpse of his wife’s shadow. 

Time-honoured traditions
Photograph: Shutterstock

Time-honoured traditions

Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance
The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance is one of the most spectacular traditions during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong. Legend has it that in the 1880s, the villagers in Tai Hang successfully chased off plague and evil spirits by parading the village with a straw dragon covered with incense. To commemorate the victory, the villagers would perform a fire dragon dance through the alleys and streets of Tai Hang every year since. The real highlight here, though, is not the dance, but the spectacle of this huge dragon, which is 67m long, with 72,000 incense sticks burning on its body, and firecrackers lighting the surrounding area. The Tai Hang dragon is a massive structure made out of hemp rope, pearl straw, and ratton and requires at least 300 performers to prop it up. Today, this public event has become one of the most famous annual rituals in Hong Kong and shines as a testament to the city’s rich cultural traditions.

Photograph: Courtesy Leisure and Cultural Services Department

Lanterns
Lanterns are no doubt one of the oldest traditions of the Mid-Autumn Festival. For thousands of years, communities would come together during the Mid-Autumn festival to write wishes on sky lanterns (the type that floats up into the sky) and light them in honour of the legendary goddess of the moon, Chang’e, hoping that she would bless her worshippers with luck. Due to safety concerns, however, lighting sky lanterns is prohibited in Hong Kong. But as Mid-Autumn approaches every year, you can usually find lantern displays in all shapes and forms popping up across the city. 

Moon gazing
Each year, there are three important days to gaze at the moon among the Chinese community: the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival where we welcome the moon; on the day of the festival, to admire the moon; and the following day, to send off the moon. This annual affair is a popular tradition that still remains in our modern city and every year, families, friends, and couples flock to the best spots in town to admire the beautiful moon.

 

The noms
Photograph: Courtesy Shangri-La Group

The noms

Mooncakes

Mooncakes are said to have originated from Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368 AD) revolutionaries as a means to pass covert messages hidden in it. Today, however, mooncakes symbolise togetherness and harmony, and every year we see shops and restaurants touting mooncakes of all kinds. The most traditional ones are shiny and round, and usually made from refined flour, lye (alkaline) water, and vegetable oil or pork lard. The flavour varies regionally, but in Hong Kong, it is usually filled with a lotus seed paste and a salted egg yolk centre. Mooncakes are eaten in small wedges with families or friends during the night of Mid-Autumn, often served with tea or wine.

Photograph: Courtesy cc/flickr/watashiwani

Water caltrops (water chestnuts)
Known as water caltrops, and sometimes water chestnuts, this lesser-known, and rare, customary food is only harvested once a year a few weeks before the festival. They are probably one of the weirdest-looking nuts you'll ever see. But don’t judge a nut by its shell, as underneath its devilish appearance is white nutty flesh with a slight crunch that tastes like a mildly sweet combination of roasted chestnuts and potato. While some consider the chestnut to resemble a bat, an auspicious symbol of prosperity because its Chinese character is homophonous with the word 'fok' (luck and prosperity), others believe that this dish is eaten during the festival because the word 'ling' in its Chinese name, which sounds like ‘ling’ in the Chinese idiom for 'chung ming ling lei', means smart or clever. All these chestnuts require is a good boil and a pinch of salt as they can be pretty tough to sink your teeth into. 

Sweet glutinous rice dumplings
No Mid-Autumn meal would be complete without serving up some sweet glutinous rice dumplings ('tong yuen'). Not only do they taste delicious and make a great post-feast dessert, but it is also symbolic in reflecting the tradition of families being together during the festival as the character 'yuen', is the same letter used in the Chinese word 'tuen yuen', which means togetherness. 

Festive sips
Photograph: Courtesy Green Gingko Tea

Festive sips

Osmanthus wine
We pair mooncakes with all different kinds of beverages nowadays, but the most traditional during Mid-Autumn Festival is probably osmanthus wine. It is a Chinese alcoholic drink that uses baijiu and osmanthus flowers, to create a slightly sweet wine with a subtle floral aroma. Osmanthus is traditionally believed to be the key to longevity and is often offered during toasts to encourage long and healthy life. Some historical records also suggest that osmanthus flowers were exchanged between countries during the Warring States period as a symbol of peace and goodwill. The Chinese character for osmanthus 'gwai’ also sounds similar to the word for wealth, so drinking osmanthus wine on the night of the full moon also represents the celebration of prosperity, health, and harmony. Cheers to that!

Tea
In addition to wine, tea and mooncakes are also an inseparable pair. Apart from cutting through the grease, tea also aids digestion, which definitely comes in handy after a feast and sticky mooncakes! Our city has some of the best tea shops that offer a wide range of tea, so if you are thinking about getting a healthier option this season, you know where to look! 

Now that you know all about the festival...

It's time to get the celebration going! Our ultimate guide to the Mid-Autumn Festival will take you through everything from the best lantern displays and celebratory events in town to rooftop bars and restaurants that offer a fantastic view of the sky.

Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

If you're filing your holiday leaves for the Mid-Autumn Festival, you can also indulge in a staycation.

