5 Things you need to know about the Mid-Autumn Festival

Time-honoured traditions

Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance

The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance is one of the most spectacular traditions during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong. Legend has it that in the 1880s, the villagers in Tai Hang successfully chased off plague and evil spirits by parading the village with a straw dragon covered with incense. To commemorate the victory, the villagers would perform a fire dragon dance through the alleys and streets of Tai Hang every year since. The real highlight here, though, is not the dance, but the spectacle of this huge dragon, which is 67m long, with 72,000 incense sticks burning on its body, and firecrackers lighting the surrounding area. The Tai Hang dragon is a massive structure made out of hemp rope, pearl straw, and ratton and requires at least 300 performers to prop it up. Today, this public event has become one of the most famous annual rituals in Hong Kong and shines as a testament to the city’s rich cultural traditions.

Photograph: Courtesy Leisure and Cultural Services Department

Lanterns

Lanterns are no doubt one of the oldest traditions of the Mid-Autumn Festival. For thousands of years, communities would come together during the Mid-Autumn festival to write wishes on sky lanterns (the type that floats up into the sky) and light them in honour of the legendary goddess of the moon, Chang’e, hoping that she would bless her worshippers with luck. Due to safety concerns, however, lighting sky lanterns is prohibited in Hong Kong. But as Mid-Autumn approaches every year, you can usually find lantern displays in all shapes and forms popping up across the city.

Moon gazing

Each year, there are three important days to gaze at the moon among the Chinese community: the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival where we welcome the moon; on the day of the festival, to admire the moon; and the following day, to send off the moon. This annual affair is a popular tradition that still remains in our modern city and every year, families, friends, and couples flock to the best spots in town to admire the beautiful moon.