Luxury hotel group Shangri-La has recently launched ‘Find Your Shangri-La’, their brand-new global campaign that promotes the hotel group’s renowned hospitality and encourages guests to find joy during their stay.



Aside from releasing a brand film to promote the campaign, the Shangri-La group also rolls out exclusive events and happenings at select Shangri-La hotels around the world. In Hong Kong, guests who visit Island Shangri-La will be offered a series of themed experiences, such as an exclusive six-course tasting menu full of intricately crafted Chinese dishes like steamed eight treasures dumpling in winter melon purée sauce or double-boiled sea cucumber with millet and bean curd at Summer Palace from now until August 13.



At Lobster Bar and Grill, indulge in a selection of whimsical cocktails and mocktails inspired by the hotel’s campaign, which will be available from now until the end of 2023. Guests can order gin-based cocktails Daydreamer and Taste of Eden, or opt for The Sky is the Limit as a non-alcoholic option. On the sixth day of each month during the promotional period, members of Shangri-La Circle can enjoy a complimentary cocktail at the bar.

To celebrate the campaign, the group has collaborated with Japanese contemporary artist Mika Ninagawa to transform the hotel’s lobby with Butterflies’ Season, a gorgeous floral installation. Visit the hotel from now until July 14 to see the Instagrammable display. Finally, chef Uwe Opocensky and his team have sculpted impressive installations like a chocolate dress and boot, which will be on display in the hotel from now until August 31.



