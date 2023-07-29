Time Out says

Lobster Bar and Grill is Island Shangri-La’s legendary bar that attracts hotel guests and beckons visitors and shoppers from the nearby Pacific Place Mall. It used to be one of the most happening bars in Hong Kong and has consistently reigned as one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Renowned bartenders, like Agung Prabowo from Penicillin and Joe Villanueva from The Social Den, have graced its counters and left an indelible mark on its legacy.

It has been quiet at Lobster Bar for some time, and its once bustling atmosphere seemed to fade into memory. But this season, the bar hosted some of the biggest names on Asia’s 50 Best Bars and introduced their new bar manager, Italian mixologist Enrico Gonzato. Hailing from the iconic Dandelyan (World’s 50 Best Bars for 2018) and The Stratford Hotel London, Gonzato possesses the alchemical prowess to breathe new life into the bar’s drink programme. Gonzato puts his own captivating twist on beloved classics like the Garibaldi, Martini, and Negroni, which draws inspiration from Double Ducks by Florentijn Hofman. Drop by this month, and check out new offerings behind the bar.