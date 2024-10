In honour of celebrating Spain’s National Day (October 12), two of Hong Kong’s Spanish eateries – Pica Pica in Sheung Wan and Barbar in Wan Chai – are giving away free churros on the same day. Here’s the catch, you’ll only have until 11am to snag a portion of three churros with chocolate sauce, so you’d better set your alarm and forcefully pry yourself out of bed if you want to sink your teeth into these sugary dough sticks.