From grape to glass: Celebrate sustainability during California Wine Month

California: a frontrunner in sustainable winegrowing
Sustainable winegrowing encompasses several key aspects, such as the production of high quality wines and grapes, environmental protection, and fostering positive relationships as an employer and community member.
Situated on the West Coast, California is the world’s fourth largest wine-producing region, renowned for its commitment to sustainable winegrowing practices. Eighty percent of California’s wine is produced in a certified sustainable winery, with 55 percent of the state’s winegrape acres certified as sustainable.
California wine grape growers and winemakers are working together to create thriving, sustainable wine communities, ensuring its legacy is passed to future generations. Rest assured that the bottles of wine you select during the California Wine Month programme not only boast excellent taste but also contribute positively to the planet.