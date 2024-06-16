From grape to glass: Celebrate sustainability during California Wine Month

Get ready for an exciting lineup of sustainability-themed workshops, restaurant and wine shop promotions, wine seminars, and more. Hong Kong participating venues include supermarkets Yata, Sogo, and City’super, wine shops Watson’s Wine and Enoteca, as well as dining outlets like Lau Bak Livehouse, Teppanyaki Mihara Goten, and A Smoking Affair.

On July 5, family members club, Kindhood, located at Repulse Bay, will host a special sustainable wine bottle and wine tasting workshop for members and their guests, where participants can unleash their creativity and turn wine bottles into stunning yarn art.

On July 6, Watson's Wine on D’Aguilar Street will host a California Wine Weekend Tasting. Indulge in a carefully curated selection of 26 wines from top-notch California producers, including Opus One, Dominus Estate, Joseph Phelps, Vérité, and more. Taste 2021 vintage, boasting premium pinots and chardonnays, or sample the 2019 vintage with cabernet sauvignon. The programme will also showcase a range of white and red wines crafted from alternative grape varieties. (The event is currently fully booked but a waiting list is available for those who still want to join the tasting.)

Don’t miss out on various wine pairing dinners too. Join the Robert Mondavi wine pairing event at contemporary Chinese restaurant, Luna, on July 25.

This year’s programme also features Green for Good, an initiative that upcycled used wine bottles into beautiful sets of vases for the campaign and California Wine Month partners. They transformed more than 600 wine bottles collected from hotel groups, restaurants, and wine shops – you’ll be able to see them at selected merchants and retailers running California wine promotions.

Stay updated with all the upcoming California Wine Month events via their official website.