Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
California Wine Month
Photograph: Courtesy California Wine Month

From grape to glass: Celebrate sustainability during California Wine Month

The highly anticipated wine programme returns this season with a focus on wine sustainability

Photograph: Courtesy California Wine Month

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with California Wine Month
Advertising

The California Wine Month is back for its sixth edition this summer, showcasing a diverse range of California wines and sharing the state’s wine lifestyle with wine lovers in Hong Kong.  The programme also aims to highlight the essence of California’s ‘Golden State of Mind’, promoting ideas of optimism, innovation, and advancements in California winemaking.

This year, the California Wine Month puts focus on sustainability, celebrating the wine community’s dedication to sustainable viticulture and winemaking through environmentally sound, socially equitable, and economically viable practices. Hongkongers can immerse in the world of California wines and explore more than 130 events and promotions at over 60 participating partners.

California: a frontrunner in sustainable winegrowing

California: a frontrunner in sustainable winegrowing
California: a frontrunner in sustainable winegrowing
Photograph: Courtesy California Wine Month

Sustainable winegrowing encompasses several key aspects, such as the production of high quality wines and grapes, environmental protection, and fostering positive relationships as an employer and community member.

Situated on the West Coast, California is the world’s fourth largest wine-producing region, renowned for its commitment to sustainable winegrowing practices. Eighty percent of California’s wine is produced in a certified sustainable winery, with 55 percent of the state’s winegrape acres certified as sustainable. 

California wine grape growers and winemakers are working together to create thriving, sustainable wine communities, ensuring its legacy is passed to future generations. Rest assured that the bottles of wine you select during the California Wine Month programme not only boast excellent taste but also contribute positively to the planet.

Discover the art of wine

Discover the art of wine
Discover the art of wine
Photograph: Courtesy California Wine Month

Get ready for an exciting lineup of sustainability-themed workshops, restaurant and wine shop promotions, wine seminars, and more. Hong Kong participating venues include supermarkets Yata, Sogo, and City’super, wine shops Watson’s Wine and Enoteca, as well as dining outlets like Lau Bak Livehouse, Teppanyaki Mihara Goten, and A Smoking Affair. 

On July 5, family members club, Kindhood, located at Repulse Bay, will host a special sustainable wine bottle and wine tasting workshop for members and their guests, where participants can unleash their creativity and turn wine bottles into stunning yarn art. 

On July 6, Watson's Wine on D’Aguilar Street will host a California Wine Weekend Tasting. Indulge in a carefully curated selection of 26 wines from top-notch California producers, including Opus One, Dominus Estate, Joseph Phelps, Vérité, and more. Taste 2021 vintage, boasting premium pinots and chardonnays, or sample the 2019 vintage with cabernet sauvignon. The programme will also showcase a range of white and red wines crafted from alternative grape varieties. (The event is currently fully booked but a waiting list is available for those who still want to join the tasting.)

Don’t miss out on various wine pairing dinners too. Join the Robert Mondavi wine pairing event at contemporary Chinese restaurant, Luna, on July 25. 

This year’s programme also features Green for Good, an initiative that upcycled used wine bottles into beautiful sets of vases for the campaign and California Wine Month partners. They transformed more than 600 wine bottles collected from hotel groups, restaurants, and wine shops – you’ll be able to see them at selected merchants and retailers running California wine promotions. 

Stay updated with all the upcoming California Wine Month events via their official website.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.