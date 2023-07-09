Time Out says

Take a look at our video to see highlights from the teamLab Future Park exhibition:

From July 9, 2023, to January 14, 2024, MegaBox in Kowloon Bay will play host to a multi-sensory wonderland with 'FWD Insurance 10th Anniversary Presents teamLab Future Park', created by the renowned art collective teamLab. Famous around the world for its blend of art and technology, the exhibition invites visitors to experience a multi-sensory journey through an immersive, interactive art world that celebrates the concept of co-creation and encourages boundless imagination and creativity.

Covering over 10,000sq ft, the exhibition will feature six carefully curated installations, including Graffiti Nature – Beating Mountains and Valleys, Red List; Light Ball Orchestra; Sliding through the Fruit Field; A Table where Little People Live; Sketch Town and Sketch Town Papercraft; as well as Hopscotch for Geniuses.

