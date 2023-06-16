TeamLab Future Park Hong Kong: Everything you need to know

When is teamLab Future Park happening?
A guide to tickets, admission, artwork, and more
Hugely popular for their mesmerising exhibitions that blend together art and technology, the world-famous art collective, teamLab, is coming to Hong Kong this summer with teamLab Future Park! Six of Future Park’s popular works will be on display, combining to create an immersive art space that spans over 10,000sq ft. If you're just as excited as we are, read on to find out everything from tickets and admissions to the amazing works on display.
TeamLab Future Park will run from July 9, 2023, to January 14, 2024.
Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 2pm-10pm; Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays, 10am-10pm)
Tickets for teamLab are available on FWD Max's lifestyle experience platform and Trip.com.
Early bird (June 8 to July 8)
- Adults: $198
- Children: $148
- Family packages: $500 (two adults + one child) / $640 (two adults + two children) / $780 (two adults + three children) / $920 (two adults + four children)
- Full-time students concession (Monday to Friday only): $178
General admission (July 9 to January 14, 2024))
- Adults: $220
- Children: $180
- Family packages: $560 (two adults + one child) / $720 (two adults + two children) / $880 (two adults + three children) / $1,040 (two adults + four children)
- Full-time students concession (Monday to Friday only): $198
Eligibility
- Adult tickets: ages 12 or above
- Children tickets: ages three to 11
- Free admission for kids aged two or under
- Full-time student concession: A valid Hong Kong day-course student ID card must be presented for admission
TeamLab will take place at MegaBox in Kowloon Bay.
Location: 13/F, Enterprise Square Five, MegaBox, 38 Wang Chiu Road, Kowloon Bay
Beating Mountains and Valleys is a three-dimensional terrain where animals and flowers drawn on paper will come to life in the exhibition space. As you walk around, flowers will bloom and scatter while animals will spring into action, triggered by your presence.
Enter the Light Ball Orchestra space for a unique and immersive audio-visual experience. Interact with glowing orbs that shift colours and emit sounds in response to touch and movement, or hit the suspended light balls overhead to transform the entire space with new colours and sounds.
See how plants grow by going down this magical slide. As you descend and hit the balls at the bottom of the incline, different coloured balls – each with their own unique function – will collide with seeds and flowers, creating different reactions that ensures the cycle of growth continues.
Gather around this interactive table and watch as the little people scurry about. Place various objects on the table or make shapes with your hands to see them jump, climb, slide, and frolic around in response to the objects.
Get playful on the Hopscotch for Geniuses, a game where you'll traverse circles, triangles, and squares on the water to move forward. As you land on the same shape repeatedly, charming creatures like fish, birds, and butterflies will emerge. Jumping on shapes of the same colour will cause the hue to expand throughout the space. If you touch the fish, birds, or butterflies that move along the walls, they'll immediately dissolve, adding to the magic of this delightful game.
Sketch Town is an ever-evolving town that grows and changes based on the drawings you create. Colour in two-dimensional images of cars, buildings, spaceships, and UFOs; then scan your final creation to see them transform into three-dimensional models that move throughout a virtual townscape projected on the walls. Interact with the moving objects in the town by touching them to see their behaviours change in real-time.
You can also turn your drawing into a papercraft model to take home by printing out a papercraft plan of your drawing and assembling it afterwards.
