Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
teamLab Future Park Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy teamLab

TeamLab Future Park Hong Kong: Everything you need to know

A guide to tickets, admission, artwork, and more

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Hugely popular for their mesmerising exhibitions that blend together art and technology, the world-famous art collective, teamLab, is coming to Hong Kong this summer with teamLab Future Park! Six of Future Park’s popular works will be on display, combining to create an immersive art space that spans over 10,000sq ft. If you're just as excited as we are, read on to find out everything from tickets and admissions to the amazing works on display.

RECOMMENDED: Check out the top art exhibitions in Hong Kong or try out these fun and wacky things to do in the city.

TeamLab Future Park: Tickets and admission

When is teamLab Future Park happening?
Photograph: Courtesy teamLab

When is teamLab Future Park happening?

TeamLab Future Park will run from July 9, 2023, to January 14, 2024.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 2pm-10pm; Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays, 10am-10pm)

How do I get tickets to teamLab Future Park?

Tickets for teamLab are available on FWD Max's lifestyle experience platform and Trip.com

Early bird (June 8 to July 8)
- Adults: $198
- Children: $148
- Family packages: $500 (two adults + one child) / $640 (two adults + two children) / $780 (two adults + three children) / $920 (two adults + four children)
- Full-time students concession (Monday to Friday only): $178

General admission (July 9 to January 14, 2024))
- Adults: $220
- Children: $180
- Family packages: $560 (two adults + one child) / $720 (two adults + two children) / $880 (two adults + three children) / $1,040 (two adults + four children)
- Full-time students concession (Monday to Friday only): $198

Eligibility 
- Adult tickets: ages 12 or above
- Children tickets: ages three to 11
- Free admission for kids aged two or under
- Full-time student concession: A valid Hong Kong day-course student ID card must be presented for admission

Advertising

Where is teamLab Future Park located?

TeamLab will take place at MegaBox in Kowloon Bay.

Location: 13/F, Enterprise Square Five, MegaBox, 38 Wang Chiu Road, Kowloon Bay

Things to do at TeamLab Future Park

Graffiti Nature – Beating Mountains and Valleys, Red List
Photograph: Courtesy teamLab

Graffiti Nature – Beating Mountains and Valleys, Red List

Beating Mountains and Valleys is a three-dimensional terrain where animals and flowers drawn on paper will come to life in the exhibition space. As you walk around, flowers will bloom and scatter while animals will spring into action, triggered by your presence.

Light Ball Orchestra
Photograph: Courtesy teamLab

Light Ball Orchestra

Enter the Light Ball Orchestra space for a unique and immersive audio-visual experience. Interact with glowing orbs that shift colours and emit sounds in response to touch and movement, or hit the suspended light balls overhead to transform the entire space with new colours and sounds.

Advertising
Sliding through the Fruit Field
Photograph: Courtesy teamLab

Sliding through the Fruit Field

See how plants grow by going down this magical slide. As you descend and hit the balls at the bottom of the incline, different coloured balls – each with their own unique function – will collide with seeds and flowers, creating different reactions that ensures the cycle of growth continues.

A Table where Little People Live
Photograph: Courtesy teamLab

A Table where Little People Live

Gather around this interactive table and watch as the little people scurry about. Place various objects on the table or make shapes with your hands to see them jump, climb, slide, and frolic around in response to the objects.

Advertising
Hopscotch for Geniuses
Photograph: Courtesy teamLab

Hopscotch for Geniuses

Get playful on the Hopscotch for Geniuses, a game where you'll traverse circles, triangles, and squares on the water to move forward. As you land on the same shape repeatedly, charming creatures like fish, birds, and butterflies will emerge. Jumping on shapes of the same colour will cause the hue to expand throughout the space. If you touch the fish, birds, or butterflies that move along the walls, they'll immediately dissolve, adding to the magic of this delightful game.

Sketch Town and Sketch Town Papercraft
Photograph: Courtesy teamLab

Sketch Town and Sketch Town Papercraft

Sketch Town is an ever-evolving town that grows and changes based on the drawings you create. Colour in two-dimensional images of cars, buildings, spaceships, and UFOs; then scan your final creation to see them transform into three-dimensional models that move throughout a virtual townscape projected on the walls. Interact with the moving objects in the town by touching them to see their behaviours change in real-time.

You can also turn your drawing into a papercraft model to take home by printing out a papercraft plan of your drawing and assembling it afterwards.

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.