TeamLab Future Park Hong Kong: Everything you need to know

How do I get tickets to teamLab Future Park?

Tickets for teamLab are available on FWD Max's lifestyle experience platform and Trip.com.

Early bird (June 8 to July 8)

- Adults: $198

- Children: $148

- Family packages: $500 (two adults + one child) / $640 (two adults + two children) / $780 (two adults + three children) / $920 (two adults + four children)

- Full-time students concession (Monday to Friday only): $178

General admission (July 9 to January 14, 2024))

- Adults: $220

- Children: $180

- Family packages: $560 (two adults + one child) / $720 (two adults + two children) / $880 (two adults + three children) / $1,040 (two adults + four children)

- Full-time students concession (Monday to Friday only): $198

Eligibility

- Adult tickets: ages 12 or above

- Children tickets: ages three to 11

- Free admission for kids aged two or under

- Full-time student concession: A valid Hong Kong day-course student ID card must be presented for admission

