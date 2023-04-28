Time Out says

Head to Tsim Sha Tsui to find Gala, a cosy and intimate board game cafe that stocks up to nearly 1,000 board games in their collection. No matter if you want to play strategy games that’ll rack your brain or want to build teamwork between you and your friends, Gala’s wide selection of games will appeal to any kind of player. If you find a board game you like, Gala allows you to purchase it from their store, or from their website. Stay tuned to their Facebook to find out about their board game event nights.