Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Galaxy Bar guest shift at Ozone

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Ozone, West Kowloon
galaxy bar at ozone
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
Advertising

Time Out says

Take a journey to the stars at Ozone from July 14 to 15 with a guest shift from Coralie Doillet, bar manager and rising star of Dubai’s Galaxy Bar (#45 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022). She’ll be joined by fellow bartender Orsu Loviconi, and the two will be shaking up exclusive creations available only during the two-night-long guest shift.

Reserve your spots for Galaxy Bar’s guest shift at Ozone here.

Details

Event website:
www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/ozonehkgkw/Ozone-Widget?venues=almascaviarbarhkgkw,cafe100hkgkw,cafe103hkgkw,ozonehkgkw,theloungebarhkgkw,tinlungheenhkgkw,toscadiangelohkgkw
Address:
Ozone
118/F, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

00:00Ozone
00:00Ozone
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.