Galaxy Bar guest shift at Ozone

Time Out says

Take a journey to the stars at Ozone from July 14 to 15 with a guest shift from Coralie Doillet, bar manager and rising star of Dubai’s Galaxy Bar (#45 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022). She’ll be joined by fellow bartender Orsu Loviconi, and the two will be shaking up exclusive creations available only during the two-night-long guest shift.



Reserve your spots for Galaxy Bar’s guest shift at Ozone here.