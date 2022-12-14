Time Out says

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the Geminid Meteor Shower – said to be the brightest and most spectacular meteor shower of the year – is expected to reach a Zenithal Hourly Rate (the number of meteors you would see in an hour) of up to 150 during its peak on December 14 at 9pm, with the best observation time being 10 to 11pm.

While it is common practice to head into the countryside away from the city’s light pollution for stargazing, those who prefer to stay home can catch the cosmic event on Hong Kong Space Museum's YouTube channel, where curators of the museum will also introduce the science behind meteor showers to the viewers. Click here to find out more about the Geminid Meteor Shower.