OCBC Hong Kong and Time Out competition rules

COMPETITION RULES

THIS COMPETITION IS ORGANISED BY…

Time Out:

(the Organiser/Prize Provider) Time Out Hong Kong Company Limited 25/F Arion Commercial Centre 2- 12 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

WHAT'S THE PRIZE?

In collaboration with OCBC Hong Kong, we are offering the afternoon tea experience for two ($688+) at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong’s The Lounge to 20 (twenty) winners. Each winner will receive a gift certificate.

This prize is referred to as the Prize Package in these rules.

👉 There are a few conditions which apply to this Competition and Prize Package:

This gift certificate is valid only at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong’s The Lounge and must be presented before use. Advanced reservation is required and confirmation is subject to availability, please indicate that this gift certificate will be redeemed during reservation. Redemption details will be shared with the winners. This gift certificate is valid until October 31, 2024. This gift certificate must be redeemed on or before the expiry date as stipulated on this voucher. Expired vouchers will not be accepted, refunded, or reissued. This gift certificate cannot be used in conjunction with other promotional offers and discounts. This gift certificate is non-refundable and non-transferrable, and may not be redeemed for cash, sold or exchanged for any other products or services. Lost, stolen, damaged, or destroyed Certificate is neither reclaimable nor refundable with or without proof. JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong reserves the right to change the terms and conditions at any time without prior notice. In case of dispute, the decision of JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong shall be final.

WHEN CAN I ENTER THE COMPETITION?

Start Date: 8:00 pm on August 22, 2024

End Date: 6:00 pm on August 28, 2024

HOW DO I ENTER?

Step 1) Follow @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on Instagram

Step 2) Like the contest photo

Step 3) Tag the person you want to share this giveaway with

Step 4) Tell us about your favourite afternoon tea pairing in one to two sentences. We will judge this based on your creativity; the most creative answer wins!

Step 5) The same contest will run simultaneously on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Bank Hong Kong's Instagram accounts, so fans can participate using the same guidelines on their feed

👉 By uploading your entry, you understand that you are entering the Competition and agree to these Competition rules.

WHO CAN ENTER?

The Competition is open to all Hong Kong residents over the age of 18, except employees of Time Out, its agents, contractors and their family members. The winner must be aged 18 or over - you will not be eligible for the Prize Package if you are under 18. You can only enter once - multiple entries will not be accepted.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The Competition is a game of skill, and the winner will be judged by a panel of 2 judges, which will be comprised of Time Out’s editorial team (the “Judges”). The Judges will select the entry with the most creative answer (“the Winner”). The winner will be selected by the Judges and will be notified by Time Out by Instagram direct messaging within 5 days of the End Date. If you are a winner, you agree to participate in publicity which may include having your photograph taken for promotional and press purposes.

OTHER RULES