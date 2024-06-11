OCBC Hong Kong and Time Out competition rules

COMPETITION RULES

THIS COMPETITION IS ORGANISED BY…

Time Out:

(the Organiser/Prize Provider) Time Out Hong Kong Company Limited 25/F Arion Commercial Centre 2- 12 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

WHAT'S THE PRIZE?

As a part of our programmes designed to encourage users to discover and support the local bar scene, in collaboration with OCBC, a total of 200 buy 1 get 1 free drink/snack vouchers are up for grabs. Each winner will receive four (4) buy 1 get 1 free vouchers worth up to $500 for 4 selected bars where you can enjoy 1 free drink or snack upon purchasing a drink at these designated bars. (Validity : June 20 - July 20, 2024). The participating bars are Bar Leone, Mostly Harmless, Avoca, and Kinsman.

This prize is referred to as the Prize Package in these rules.

👉 There are a few conditions which apply to this Competition and Prize Package:

The voucher is only valid from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays and eve of public holidays. The voucher is valid from June 20, 2024, and it expires on July 20, 2024, and cannot be exchanged for cash or credit, nor transferred to third parties. The establishment reserves the right to modify the 'buy one, take one' item at any time with immediate effect and without prior notice.

WHEN CAN I ENTER THE COMPETITION?

Start Date: 6:00 pm on June 12, 2024

End Date: 6:00 pm on June 16, 2024

HOW DO I ENTER?

Step 1) Follow @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on Instagram.

Step 2) Like the contest photo

Step 3) Tag the person you want to share this giveaway with

Step 4) tell us about your favourite cocktail in one to two sentences. We will judge this based on your creativity; the most creative answer wins!

Step 5) The same contest will run simultaneously on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Bank Hong Kong's Instagram accounts, so fans can participate using the same guidelines on their feed.





👉 By uploading your entry, you understand that you are entering the Competition and agree to these Competition rules.

WHO CAN ENTER?

The Competition is open to all Hong Kong residents over the age of 18, except employees of Time Out, its agents, contractors and their family members. The winner must be aged 18 or over - you will not be eligible for the Prize Package if you are under 18. You can only enter once - multiple entries will not be accepted.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The Competition is a game of skill, and the winner will be judged by a panel of 2 judges, which will be comprised of Time Out’s editorial team (the “Judges”). The Judges will select the entry with the most creative answer (“the Winner”). The winner will be selected by the Judges and will be notified by Time Out by Instagram direct messaging within 5 days of the End Date. If you are a winner, you agree to participate in publicity which may include having your photograph taken for promotional and press purposes.

OTHER RULES