COMPETITION RULES

THIS COMPETITION IS ORGANISED BY…

Time Out:

(the Organiser/Prize Provider) Time Out Hong Kong Company Limited 25/F Arion Commercial Centre 2- 12 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

WHAT'S THE PRIZE?

In collaboration with OCBC Hong Kong, we are giving away 40 one-day general passes to the S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival 2024.

Each winner will receive two (2) one-day general passes to the S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival 2024 on Saturday, 8th June 2024 or Sunday, 9th June 2024. Ten (10) sets, consisting of two (2) tickets, will be allocated for each day. Each one-day general pass is priced at $980.

This prize is referred to as the Prize Package in these rules.

👉 There are a few conditions which apply to this Competition and Prize Package:

The one-day general pass is only valid for either June 8 or 9, 2024. Each winner will be assigned a June 8 or 9 one-day passes depending on availability. Assigned tickets cannot be transferred to a different date. The tickets cannot be exchanged for cash or credit, nor transferred to third parties. The establishment reserves the right to modify the Prize at any time with immediate effect and without prior notice.

WHEN CAN I ENTER THE COMPETITION?

Start Date: 6pm on May 30, 2024

End Date: 6pm on June 3, 2024

HOW DO I ENTER?

Step 1) Follow @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on Instagram.

Step 2) Like the contest photo

Step 3) Tag the person you want to share this giveaway with

Step 4) Tell us what you’re most excited about the S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival in one to two sentences. We will judge this based on your creativity; the most creative answer wins!

Step 5) The same contest will run simultaneously on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Bank Hong Kong's Instagram accounts, so fans can participate using the same guidelines on their fee

👉 By uploading your entry, you understand that you are entering the Competition and agree to these Competition rules.

WHO CAN ENTER?

The Competition is open to all Hong Kong residents over the age of 18, except employees of Time Out, its agents, contractors and their family members. The winner must be aged 18 or over - you will not be eligible for the Prize Package if you are under 18. You can only enter once - multiple entries will not be accepted.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The Competition is a game of skill, and the winner will be judged by a panel of 2 judges, which will be comprised of Time Out’s editorial team (the “Judges”). The Judges will select the entry with the most creative answer (“the Winner”). The winner will be selected by the Judges and will be notified by Time Out by Instagram direct messaging within 5 days of the End Date. If you are a winner, you agree to participate in publicity which may include having your photograph taken for promotional and press purposes.

OTHER RULES