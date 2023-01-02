Hong Kong
Gnomes Orchestra at Lee Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. Lee Gardens, Christmas 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens
  2. Lee Gardens, Christmas 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens
  3. Lee Gardens, Christmas 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens
Presented with Amigo & Amigo, an internationally renowned light art studio, Lee Gardens brings a magical Gnomes Orchestra Christmas installation to the Lee Gardens area, allowing visitors to interact and jam out with the adorable Christmas gnomes. From the intriguing spotty Christmas trees outside Lee Theatre Plaza to the luminous trumpet floral garden and giant accordion archways at Hysan Place, prepare for a gnome-tastic Christmas at Lee Gardens!

Details

Event website:
www.leegardens.com.hk/
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

