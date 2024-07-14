Subscribe
On July 14, renowned Japanese mixologist Shingo Gokan is coming to Hong Kong to finally open his new bar, Gokan, and will be hosting an exclusive bar shift, which also celebrates the 10th anniversary of SG Group (proprietors of The SG Club and Speak Low). 

During the event, Gokan will be joined by 10 of his protogés from SG Group’s venues around the world, which include Takumi Hoshi of SG Mission, Ruka Hattori of The SG Club, Kris Du of Speak Low, Shingo Sasaki of Sober Company, Like Deng of The Odd Couple, Satoshi Sugiura of El Lequio, Shimpei Uno of æ, Atsushi Sakurai of SG Tavern, Koichi Ogino of SG Low, and Morris Chang of Gokan. 

The event will be split into two sessions, from 4pm to 7pm, followed by 8pm to 11pm. During each session, five bartenders will be behind Gokan’s bar, shaking up 12 original cocktails. Customers who want to purchase pre-sale tickets to the event can opt for green tickets ($400) that are inclusive of three drink tokens or choose gold tickets ($600) that come with five drink tokens. Alternatively, tickets inclusive of two drink tokens ($350) will also be sold at the door (until stocks last). What’s more, customers can purchase additional drink tokens during the event for $150 each.

Want to catch more bar shifts around town? Check out our comprehensive guide to all the best bar shifts in Hong Kong!

Address
Gokan
30 Ice House, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Session 1Gokan 16:00
Session 2Gokan 20:00
