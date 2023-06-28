On the shift: Bartender guest shifts to catch in Hong Kong

Catch the top mixologists from the world's best bars as they stir and shake their signature cocktails in Hong Kong this July.

July is an exciting time for drink enthusiasts in Hong Kong as the city welcomes top bartenders and the hottest bar personalities from around the world to celebrate the much-anticipated announcement of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023. The heart of the action is Rosewood Hong Kong, the official venue partner for the awards, where the private ceremony will take place on July 18. While the party is an exclusive invitation-only event, you can still tune in to the live stream on the 50 Best Bars Youtube channel. Another way to join in on the festivities is to attend the public masterclasses and guest bartender shifts happening around town. Wondering who’ll be behind the stick? Keep reading for a roundup of the must-visit bar shifts taking place this season.

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will update it as soon as we receive the latest news!

