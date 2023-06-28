Hong Kong
Timeout

bartender, cocktail
Photograph: Shutterstock

On the shift: Bartender guest shifts to catch in Hong Kong

Catch the top mixologists from the world's best bars as they stir and shake their signature cocktails in Hong Kong this July.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
July is an exciting time for drink enthusiasts in Hong Kong as the city welcomes top bartenders and the hottest bar personalities from around the world to celebrate the much-anticipated announcement of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023. The heart of the action is Rosewood Hong Kong, the official venue partner for the awards, where the private ceremony will take place on July 18. While the party is an exclusive invitation-only event, you can still tune in to the live stream on the 50 Best Bars Youtube channel. Another way to join in on the festivities is to attend the public masterclasses and guest bartender shifts happening around town. Wondering who’ll be behind the stick? Keep reading for a roundup of the must-visit bar shifts taking place this season.

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will update it as soon as we receive the latest news!   

Explore Hong Kong's vibrant drinking culture with the help of our comprehensive bar guide.  

On the shift

Lobster Bar and Grill's bar shifts
Photograph: Courtesy Lobster Bar and Grill

Lobster Bar and Grill's bar shifts

  • Bars and pubs
  • Admiralty

Island Shangri-La’s Lobster Bar and Grill will be bustling with back-to-back guest bar shifts from July 13th to the 20th. Join Lobster Bar's new bar manager Enrico Gonzato and savour artisanal cocktails crafted by renowned mixologists from Asia and the World’s 50 Best Bars. From July 13th to 15th, Shingo Gokan, the highly acclaimed bartender and owner of Tokyo’s The SG Club (ranked number 21 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022), will be behind the bar. Following him, from July 16th to 17th, Gina Barbachano from Mexico’s Hanky Panky (ranked number 20 at North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023 and number 13 at The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022) will take the stage. Lastly, from July 18th to 20th, Volkan Ibil from The Back Room, Shangri-La The Fort, Manila (ranked number 51 at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021), will be showcasing his skills behind the stick.

For any inquiries, please call 2820 8560.

Tamras Gin masterclass at PDT
Photograph: Courtesy PDT

Tamras Gin masterclass at PDT

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

PDT Sunday School, an exclusive masterclass organized by PDT, is scheduling a new session this summer. On July 16, learn from the co-founders and co-distillers of Tamras Gin, Indian Gin from Goa, Devika Bhagat and Khalil Bachooali. Priced at $498 per person, participants will enjoy a welcome drink and witness the demonstration of two signature cocktails. The experience also includes hands-on cocktail making and chowing down on a PDT Hotdog as a treat. 

Benjamin Cavagna at Testina
Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Bar

Benjamin Cavagna at Testina

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Don't miss the chance to see acclaimed mixologist Benjamin Cavagna behind the bar at Testina on Sunday, July 16th as he mixes up signature cocktails. Cavagna is the mixologist of Milan bar 1930, which was ranked number 35 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 and is dubbed as "the most inaccessible bar of all Milan" due to its highly secret location and exclusive entry requirements. This will be his second guest shift in the city after his last visit in May, so be sure to catch him this time if you missed him last time. 

Cavagna will be presenting an Aperitivo Milanese along with Testina's chef Marco Xodo. Guests can walk in without the need to reserve seats and enjoy classic Italian cocktails and small bites, such as Riso al Salto and Veal Milanese Bun.

Paradiso at DarkSide
Photograph: Courtesy Paradiso

Paradiso at DarkSide

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Rosewood’s flagship bar, DarkSide, is hosting Barcelona’s renowned bar Paradiso, ranked number 1 in the world at The World’s Best Bar 2022. From July 16 to 17, 9pm to midnight, mixologist Giacomo Giannotti will team up with DarkSide’s director of bars, Simone Rossi, and bar manager, KT Lam, to shake and stir world-class signature cocktails for everyone to enjoy. You will have the opportunity to taste Paradiso’s most popular cocktails, including their Negroni riff called Evolution Negroni with mango, vanilla, and chai tea flavours, the refreshing gin-based Tesla, and the bubbly and complex Fleming with miso-flavoured tequila blanco, beer syrup, Mancino Secco, among other cocktails with exciting ingredients.

Rosewood Hong Kong is adding to the celebration by launching the ‘A Sense of Taste’ bar-hopping experience at their F&B outlets. Guests can sip and savour delicious cocktails at Henry, Bayfare Social, Chaat, Asaya Kitchen, DarkSide, The Dining Room, and BluHouse. Tokens for the experience can be purchased at Rosewood’s online shop starting on July 20 to September 30, with validity until December 30. You can choose from three bars or enjoy the full experience with all seven outlets. 

Chanel Adams at PDT
Photograph: Courtesy The Bamboo Bar

Chanel Adams at PDT

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

At The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, mixologist Chanel Adams, who was part of the opening team at PDT Hong Kong, will be serving drinks behind the bar on July 20 and 21. As the current head mixologist of The Bamboo Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok (ranked number 46 in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2022), Adams will be showcasing her signature cocktails. These include the Cognac-based Suffering Bastard, infused with flavours of pineapple and lime, topped with ginger beer. Another refreshing option is her Green Mango Bee's Knees, made with gin, green mango shrub, honey, and Thai chilli, among others.

Naked Malt x Simone Caporale bar takeover
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Hyatt Steakhouse/Sips/Augusta Sagnelli

Naked Malt x Simone Caporale bar takeover

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wan Chai

Acclaimed mixologist Simone Caporale will be behind the stick at the Grand Hyatt Steakhouse on July 20. Caporale is one of the most influential figures in the world of drink. He was responsible for placing the renowned London Artesian Bar at the top of the list of the world’s best bars from 2012 to 2015. Currently, his modern drinkery in Barcelona, called Sips and run in collaboration with another industry heavyweight, mixologist Mark Alvarez, is ranked in the top three on The World’s 50 Best Bars for 2022.

From 8pm to 11pm catch him behind the stick and taste signature cocktails featuring Naked Malt, a blended malt Scotch whisky from Edrington.

Read more

