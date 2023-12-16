Hong Kong
Timeout

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s Champagne and Caviar evenings

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Champagne Bar (Grand Hyatt Hong Kong), Wan Chai
    Photograph: Courtesy Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
Time Out says

Treat yourself to an evening of indulgence at this dining event

Looking to treat yourself to a lavish dining experience? From September 23 onwards, on the third Saturday of each month, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s intimate Champagne Bar lounge will host diners with a luxurious dining experience ($2,200 per guest) that consists of a sumptuous four-course dinner, generous helpings of Oscietra caviar, and free-flow champagne throughout the evening, boosted by live music to set the atmosphere. 

Diners will kick off their evening with canapes such as poached lobster on toast or Mayura Station beef tartare, before moving onto a helpful portion of crab risotto topped generously with No. 5 Royal Oscietra caviar. Each diner will also receive a 50-gram tin of W3 Oscietra caviar served on ice, along with accoutrements like chives, sour cream, and blinis. Additionally, the bar will be serving free-flow Billecart-Salmon Champagne to pair with the rich, decadent flavours of the caviar. To top the dining experience off, guests can savour dark chocolate and red berries as they listen to vocalist duo, A Little Of Us, as they set the mood with their renditions of sweet acoustic harmonies, modern-day hits, and old-school classics. 

Purchase your tickets and find more information on Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s website.

Details

Dates and times

