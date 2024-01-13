Time Out says

The 31st Green Power Hike 2024 is now open for registration! Taking place on January 13, 2024, the event welcomes individuals and teams to hike and soak up Hong Kong's beautiful natural scenery while adopting the 'Leave-No-Trace' concept by taking their own rubbish away, recycling the rubbish, and reducing resource use.

There are three routes available that will take participants either from The Peak to Big Wave Bay (50km, approx. 13 hours); Tai Tam Country Park Barbecue Area 2 to Big Wave Bay (25km, approx. 8 hours); or the Aberdeen Country Park P.H.A.B. Barbecue Site to The Hong Kong Girl Guides Association Sandilands Centre (10km, approx. 4hours). The kick-off times are different depending on your route and category, so be sure to check when yours starts! Registration ends on December 1, 2023.