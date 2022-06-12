Hong Kong
Green Power online public tours

  • Things to do
  • Online, Hong Kong
Register now for Green Power's online tour of Hong Kong's fascinating water gathering grounds. Participants will get to virtually visit beautiful hills and streams, encounter different biodiversity, and learn about local stories of Hong Kong's water supply services. From the Plover Cover Reservoir to the Shing Mun Water Gather Ground, all tours are open to the public completely free of charge. Registration closes on May 24. 

Event website:
www.greenpower.org.hk/jc-flow/eng/public_tour.shtml
Address:
Online
Hong Kong

