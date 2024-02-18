Hong Kong
Timeout

Happy Year of Dragon 2024

  1. PMQ CNY 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy PMQ
  2. PMQ CNY 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy PMQ
Time Out says

With a new year approaching, PMQ partners with Architecture And All | AAA to bring 'Happy Year of Dragon', featuring an auspicious dragon knotted with golden, silver, and red cords to symbolise the spirited beginning of the year. Visitors can also use a special AR filter to interact and watch as the creature comes alive, or enjoy exclusive discounts and redeem a gift to welcome the Year of the Dragon.

Details

Address:
PMQ
35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong
