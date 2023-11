Christmas isn’t complete with an indulgent afternoon tea. From December 1 to January 8, rooftop restaurant and bar Popinjays presents a red velvet-themed Lavish Velvet Afternoon Tea Buffet ($398 per adult; $208 per child), serving up a sumptuous spread of cakes, sweets, and savoury bites. For a decadent afternoon tea set surrounded by lush greenery, try Garden Lounge’s Festive Afternoon Tea Set ($788 for two adults) which offers their signature artisanal Niccolo coffee and a tempting selection of festive treats such as Christmas tree vol-au-vent and traditional British pie. Lobby bar Murray Lane’s Santa’s Afternoon Tea ($364 per adult) offers hearty delights paired with a complimentary glass of mulled wine or eggnog, or a glass of R de Ruinart Brut Champagne for $220.

Book your afternoon tea at The Murray, Hong Kong before December 1 to receive a glass of Prosecco on the house.